Cool air blasts fans on breezy World Cup opening night

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Icy air blasted fans packing the Al Bayt Stadium on the World Cup’s breezy opening night in Qatar. The cool desert night was made chillier by the stadium’s air-conditioning. Some fans wished they had worn warmer clothes. The World Cup is the first to be held in November-December after organizers moved it from the summer over widespread concern about how fans and players would fare under Qatar’s searing summer heat.

