Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Africa’s longest-serving president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, is expected to extend his rule in the oil-rich country. All but two of the Central African nation’s opposition parties have joined an alliance with the ruling party. Critics have long accused Obiang’s regime of intimidation, torture and corruption. Obiang seized power in a 1979 coup, overthrowing the country’s first president since independence from Spain. At a final campaign event in Mongomo last week, the 80-year-old Obiang urged voters to keep him in power, warning of the risks of political upheaval. The results are all but certain to show a victory — according to official results he’s never gotten less than 90% of the vote in previous elections.

