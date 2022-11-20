Japan’s prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sacked his internal affairs minister on Sunday over funding irregularities in a blow to his scandal-prone Cabinet that already lost two ministers in one month. Internal Affairs Minister Minoru Terada has been under fire over several accounting and funding irregularities. In one, he acknowledged that one of his support groups submitted accounting records carrying a dead person’s signature. NHK television reported that Kishida summoned Terada to his office on Sunday and had him submit his resignation. Terada said he did not break any law, promised to fix the accounting issues and showed determination to stay on. Opposition lawmakers said funding problems for the internal affairs minister are serious and demanded his resignation.

