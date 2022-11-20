Pakistan welcomes ‘loss and damage’ deal inked at UN summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change has been welcomed by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains. Flooding likely worsened by global warming submerged a third of Pakistan’s territory, left 33 million people scrambling to survive, and an estimated $40 billion in losses to the economy. Pakistani officials had framed the country as a victim of climate change and sought compensation from bigger polluting nations. They called the funding deal “a step in reaffirming the core principles of climate justice.” The agreement hammered out in Egypt establishes funding for “loss and damage” suffered by poor countries as a result of global warming.

