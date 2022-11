COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub. Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at at 11:57 p.m.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.