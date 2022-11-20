Ukraine says will look into alleged prisoner shooting video

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleges shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire. Olha Stefanishyna, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, said: “Of course Ukrainian authorities will investigate this video.” She was speaking late Saturday on the sidelines of a security forum. Russian authorities announced the opening Friday of a criminal investigation based on the video snippets that were posted on Russian Telegram channels and relayed on other social media. Edited and short, they presented a muddled and incomplete picture.

By JOHN LEICESTER and ROB GILLIES Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.