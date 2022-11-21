Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us

Much like many of Twitter’s hundreds of millions of users, professional sports stars and celebrities from the entertainment world are dealing with the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the microblogging app since Elon Musk took it over and began trimming the staff and making other changes. Even the people paid to advise the athletes, actors and singers are not necessarily sure how to proceed as Twitter evolves — or maybe goes away entirely. And the famous folks with millions of followers on Twitter are not necessarily sure the popular site’s disappearance would be the sky-is-falling disaster some are making it out to be.

By HOWARD FENDRICH and KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press

