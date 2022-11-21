Heavy rains in the Balkans cause flooding, killing 6 people

SHKODER, Albania (AP) — Authorities say torrential rain over 48 hours in the Western Balkans have claimed at least six lives and flooded agricultural land and homes. Northwestern Albania’s districts of Shkoder and Lezhe were the most impacted areas with two people drowned and thousands of acres of agricultural land and hundreds of homes flooded, power outages and scores of families evacuated, the emergency authorities said. Swollen rivers in Montenegro and parts of Serbia claimed the lives of a mother and her two children, and a 2-year-old boy.

By ERION XHABAFTI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

