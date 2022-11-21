Louisville police chief to resign at end of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s incoming mayor says Police Chief Erika Shields will step down in January. Shields took over in January 2021, months after police Breonna Taylor shooting. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said Monday that he spoke to Shields, and she offered to submit her resignation. That will give Greenberg the opportunity to pick a new chief when his term begins on Jan. 2. Former Chief Steve Conrad was fired, and two interim chiefs served short terms in 2020. Greenberg says he will name an interim chief to serve beginning in January while a new chief is selected.

