NJ senator’s ex-aide pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former top aide to New Jersey’s Senate president has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and tax evasion charges stemming from political consulting work he did over a five-year period ending in 2018. Tony Teixeira admitted Monday that from 2014 to 2018 he worked with Sean Caddle to inflate invoices for political consulting work the pair did. Caddle made headlines this year when he admitted to engineering the murder of another political operative. Teixera’s lawyer says his clients plea wasn’t connected to the murder-for-hire plot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.