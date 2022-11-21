Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat has landed in Qatar to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high as Iran’s nuclear program rapidly advances and nationwide protests shake the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a soccer fan and player himself, will attend as America faces Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken also will be holding crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the U.S.′ trusted interlocutors with Iran. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

