World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup match tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England’s match against Iran. Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha. The lines cleared at a ticketing help desk about 30 minutes into the game. It was unclear if each ticket holder’s problem was resolved or if fans had simply been sent in to see the game. FIFA acknowledged “some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets.”

