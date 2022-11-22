Mali govt bans aid groups receiving funds from France

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government has announced a ban on aid groups that are funded by France. It’s the latest attempt by Mali’s coup leader to distance the West African country from its one-time colonizer and former military ally. In a statement read late Monday on national television, the government said the decision was effective immediately. The ban apparently applies not only to French non-governmental organizations but also to those receiving “material or technical support from France.” The move immediately raised fears for the hundreds of thousands of Malians currently receiving aid. A collective of collective of non-governmental organizations said it would soon propose “a diplomatic solution” to the government.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.