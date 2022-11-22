US Navy probe: Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says its investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week. The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran. The Navy said on Tuesday that its investigation concluded the drone used was an Iranian Shahed-136, the same kind of bomb-carrying drone Iran has supplied to Russia in its war on Ukraine. Iran has denied involvement in the attack.

