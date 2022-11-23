Brazil expels US fishing tour company from Indigenous land

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal courts in Brazil have ordered a New Jersey-based fishing tour compay operating in the Amazon to cease and desist. A judge ordered the companym Acute Angling to leave a remote Indigenous area known as Wayamu where documents says the company has been operating illegally. Acute Angling has denied any wrongdoing. It attached pictures of local people holding bundles of cash inside plastic bags in the court record.

