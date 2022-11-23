Report: Norway sentences Russian for flying drone

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian media say a local court has sentenced a 34-year-old Russian to 90 days in prison for flying a drone in breach of a ban triggered by Russia’s war against Ukraine. The man was not suspected of espionage, a Norwegian newspaper reported Wednesday. He admitted to flying the drone to photograph nature, but claimed he wasn’t aware that it was banned. In NATO-member Norway, it is prohibited for Russians to operate any kind of aircraft. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks, and several Russian citizens have been detained for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.

