Far-right Ben-Gvir to be Israel’s national security minister

JERUSALEM (AP) — Extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir will become Israel’s next minister of national security. That’s according to the first of what are expected to be several coalition deals struck by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. The party announced the agreement with Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party on Friday. The awarding of the sensitive role to Ben-Gvir raises concerns of a further escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Ben-Gvir has a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts and is a disciple of racist rabbi Meir Kahane. In his new role, Ben-Gvir will be in charge of the police and the paramilitary border police which operates in Palestinian population centers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.