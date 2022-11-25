Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Voters are headed to the polls across Taiwan in a closely watched local election that will determine the strength of the island’s major political parties ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Taiwanese citizens will be picking their mayors, city council members and other local leaders in all 13 counties and the six major cities Saturday. They’re also voting on a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18. Candidates have focused on local issues from air pollution in the central city of Taichung to the traffic snarls in Taipei’s tech hub Nangang. Polls opened at 8 a.m. Saturday.