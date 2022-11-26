Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:19 PM

Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv’s mettle

KTVZ

By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live. But Kyiv has hope, resilience and defiance in abundance. And perhaps more so now than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago. Just this summer, the living was easier. Bathers flocked to Kyiv’s beaches on the Dnieper River. But the mood was somber, because news from the front lines of the war against Russia was often grim. Now it’s the other way around. The city is increasingly being shorn in winter of power and sometimes water, too, by Russian bombardments. And yet there’s also hope in the air.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content