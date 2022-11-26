Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan says his party to quit all assemblies

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan says his party will quit all regional and national assemblies. Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April and has mobilized mass rallies with claims that he was a victim of a conspiracy by his successor and the United States — allegations denied by both. On Saturday night, in the city of Rawalpindi near the capital, Islamabad, the cricket hero made his first public appearance since surviving a gun attack at a protest on Nov. 3. He told the crowd his party is quitting national and regional assemblies and getting out of this “corrupt system.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.