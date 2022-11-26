Police: 1 killed, 3 shot breaking into Georgia home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old is dead and three others injured after a shooting broke out Friday as they attempted to break into a DeKalb County home. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police say at least four people were inside the home at the time of the break-in. One of the suspects and a man exchanged gunfire. Officials say the shooting appears to be justified and no charges are expected. The three injured suspects are in custody.

