Black pastors group holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims
By BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Five days have passed since Lorenzo Gamble was killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. And his mother, Linda Gamble, hasn’t been able to do much of anything because she misses him so much. Gamble attended prayer vigil at The Mount Chesapeake church on Sunday night that honored her son and five other employees who police say were fatally shot by a store supervisor. Six others who were wounded in Tuesday’s rampage were also honored. The 90-minute vigil was filled with music, hand raising and invocations of God. It was an effort by the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors to provide some kind of balm for a community that’s still raw from the violence.