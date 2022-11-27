Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

LOPBURI, Thailand (AP) — A city in central Thailand has served a meal fit for monkeys. Rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up Sunday outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas in Lopburi while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys _ the symbol of the province. Throngs of macaque monkeys ran around at times fighting with each other while the crowds of visitors and locals grew. As the carefully prepared feast was brought toward the temple, the ravenous creatures began to pounce and were soon devouring the largely vegetarian spread. The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi and is held as a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism.

