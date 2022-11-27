Surgeons work by flashlight as Ukraine power grid battered
By YURAS KARMANAU, SAM MEDNICK and DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Devastating Russian strikes in Ukraine have cut off power to many hospitals. Power outages have strained and disrupted the country’s health care system, already battered by years of corruption, mismanagement, the COVID-19 pandemic and nine months of war. Scheduled operations are being postponed; patient records are unavailable because of internet outages; and paramedics have had to use flashlights to examine patients in darkened apartments. The World Health Organization said last week that Ukraine’s health system is facing “its darkest days in the war so far,” amid the growing energy crisis, the onset of cold winter weather and other challenges.