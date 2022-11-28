Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is strengthening U.S. policy aimed at stemming sexual violence in war conflict zones. On Monday, the Democrat will sign a presidential memorandum that will elevate the problem to the level of a possible serious human rights abuse that triggers sanctions and other actions against foreign perpetrators. That’s according to a senior administration official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the decision ahead of the announcement. The memorandum directs the State and Treasury departments and other agencies to leverage sanctions to the full extent possible. The United Nations has warned that sexual violence in Ukraine, especially against women and girls, remains prevalent and underreported.

