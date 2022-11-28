Democrats kept the Senate this year, but 2024 may be harder

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats celebrating a successful effort to keep control of the U.S. Senate this year will soon confront a 2024 campaign that could prove more challenging. The Democratic Party enters the next cycle defending 23 Senate seats, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats. That’s compared with just 10 Senate seats that Republicans hope to keep in their column. Several states that had costly and hotly contested Senate races this year will see a repeat in 2024. Those states include Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, some states have become increasingly hostile to Democrats, including Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.