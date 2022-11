Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” is going on trial. The former warden is accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year. Garcia is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in federal court in Oakland. Garcia has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Garcia would face up to 15 years in prison.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

