Mother charged with murder in stabbings of her 2 boys in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment. Police said Monday that 22-year-old Dimone Fleming has been charged with killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming. The two boys were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood where the family had been living. Fleming was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and arrested there on Sunday. Her father, Dwane Fleming, told the Daily News that she was hoping to get treatment for postpartum depression. Her great-aunt said she had recently become obsessed about demons.

