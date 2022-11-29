Buttigieg says Memphis de-icing project will help move cargo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says a new $300 million de-icing facility at Memphis International Airport will help make cargo operations there more efficient and reduce shipping costs. Buttigieg was in Memphis on Tuesday to tout the grand opening of the 3.3-million-square-foot facility. It will be able to de-ice 12 cargo planes at once, right before they hit the runway. The Memphis International Airport is the country’s busiest cargo airport, largely thanks to the presence of locally based FedEx. According to a news release, the Transportation Department invested $174 million in the new facility.

