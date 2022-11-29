China to increase nuclear warheads to 1,500, Pentagon warns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Pentagon report warns that China continues to rapidly modernize its nuclear force and is on track to have 1,500 active warheads by 2035. China has already stated its goal to have a military powerful enough to be able to take Taiwan by force, if necessary. China has cautioned the U.S. against coming to Taiwan’s defense. Last year, the Pentagon said the number of Chinese nuclear warheads could increase to 700 within six years and may top 1,000 by 2030. The new report says China currently has about 400 nuclear warheads, and that number could grow to 1,500 by 2035. The United States, by comparison, has 3,750 active nuclear warheads.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.