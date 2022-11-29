Former NFL QB Dilfer leading candidate to become UAB coach

A person with knowledge of the search tells The Associated Press that former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is the leading candidate to become the new coach at UAB. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because UAB was not making details of its search public. Dilfer, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship in 2000, has been the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2019. He has guided the school to three state championship games, including one scheduled for Thursday against Christ Presbyterian Academy. He has no previous college coaching experience.

