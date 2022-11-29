Harvard students show solidarity with Chinese protesters

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered at Harvard University to support Chinese protesters who have called for the country’s leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students at the elite Ivy League school, sang songs in both Chinese and English. They chanted slogans in both languages including “We don’t want dictatorships, we want elections!” and “Step down, Xi Jinping” — a reference to China’s leader. Many who had gathered at the statue of university namesake John Harvard wore masks — not out of fear of contracting the virus but concerned that if they are recognized by Chinese authorities, their families back home would face repercussions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.