MyPlate? Few Americans know or heed US nutrition guide
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
A new study finds that few Americans have heard of MyPlate, the government diet guide that replaced the long-standing food pyramid. Only about 25% of U.S. adults were aware of the guide, which was launched in 2011 by the Obama administration to encourage Americans to eat healthy foods. For instance, it suggests that fruits and vegetables should make up half of all meals. But the government study found that less than 10% tried to follow the guidelines. The guide uses a dinner plate with four colored sections for fruit, vegetables, grain and protein, with a smaller circle for dairy products.