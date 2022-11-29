MyPlate? Few Americans know or heed US nutrition guide

A new study finds that few Americans have heard of MyPlate, the government diet guide that replaced the long-standing food pyramid. Only about 25% of U.S. adults were aware of the guide, which was launched in 2011 by the Obama administration to encourage Americans to eat healthy foods. For instance, it suggests that fruits and vegetables should make up half of all meals. But the government study found that less than 10% tried to follow the guidelines. The guide uses a dinner plate with four colored sections for fruit, vegetables, grain and protein, with a smaller circle for dairy products.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.