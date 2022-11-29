Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Southern California man has admitted to firing BB guns at a Planned Parenthood clinic at least 11 times and agreed to plead guilty to two crimes. A plea agreement by Richard Royden Chamberlin was filed Monday in federal court. Prosecutos say Chamberlin attacked a Pasadena clinic in 2020 and 2021 because it provided abortions. Police stopped Chamberlin in 2021, finding eight BB guns and a .22-caliber pistol. Chamberlin has a prior felony conviction. He agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and forcible interference with the obtaining and provision of reproductive health services.

