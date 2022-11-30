Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies
By JOE McDONALD
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV says former President Jiang Zemin has died at age 96. Jiang initially was seen as a transitional leader after the country was shaken by the crushing of the Tiananmen Square democracy movement in 1989. But he proved transformative. He guided China’s rise as an urbanized, global economic power in the 1990s and oversaw the return of European colonies Hong Kong and Macao to Chinese rule.