Hogan raises money amid speculation of White House bid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has held fundraisers and launched a political action committee amid speculation he will run for president in 2024. He told hundreds of supporters Wednesday he’ll make a decision next year after he leaves office Jan. 18. Hogan has positioned himself to run as an alternative to former President Donald Trump. Trump has already announced he’s running for president in 2024. The governor acknowledged he would be an underdog, but he told supporters “people have always counted us out, but every single time, we’ve beaten the odds.”

