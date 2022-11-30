Jury convicts man in killings of 8 from another Ohio family

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family. The jury deliberated for only a few hours Wednesday before finding George Wagner IV guilty of all eight aggravated murder counts he faced. During the trial, jurors heard testimony from Wagner and from his brother and mother, who had made plea deals over the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Wagner’s brother previously pleaded guilty in the slayings, and their mother pleaded guilty to helping plan them. Their father has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say the slayings stemmed from a custody dispute. Wagner testified that he didn’t know his relatives planned the killings.

