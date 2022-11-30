Tokyo court: Lack of law for same-sex union unconstitutional

TOKYO (AP) — A court in Tokyo says Japan’s lack of law to protect the rights of same-sex couples to marry and become families violates the constitution. The court however said the government’s lack of legislative action is not illegal and threw out plaintiffs’ compensation demands. Still, the ruling is a partial victory for LGBTQ couples. The Tokyo District Court said same-sex couples should enjoy the same legal protection as heterosexual couples through marriage. The plaintiffs and their lawyers welcomed the ruling and urged the government to promptly take steps to enact a law to mitigate the problem in a country still largely bound by traditional gender roles and family values.

