10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department says the students between 13 and 14 years old experienced mild to moderate distress Thursday at Van Nuys Middle School. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products, and investigators are trying to determine whether it all came from the same source. Firefighters searched the school to ensure there were no other ill students. The Los Angeles Unified School District did not immediately return a request for comment.

