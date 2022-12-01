Iran’s national soccer team receives subdued welcome home

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s national soccer team has received a subdued welcome home with a few dozen fans greeting them in the airport and waving flags following their World Cup defeat against the U.S. The players returned to Iran Wednesday evening to a country still reeling from unrest from monthslong demonstrations after the death of a young women in police custody. Iran’s treatment of the players will likely be scrutinized because they did not sing the country’s national anthem during their opening match. It was a move many considered to be a show of solidarity with anti-government protesters. The players did sing the anthem in subsequent games.

