New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea’s ruling party central committee for their involvement in the country’s ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department is targeting the three with asset freezes and bans on Americans conducting any type of business with them. North Korea has ramped up its ballistic missile testing to a record pace this year. With more than 60 launches, it’s dialing up pressure on Washington and Seoul. The department says the officials “played major roles” in North Korea’s development of weapons in violation of United Nations resolutions and “have personally attended numerous ballistic missile launches since at least 2017.”

