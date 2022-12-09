Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case

DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter says the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff, who is related to suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate Aldrich. She told The Associated Press on Friday that Aldrich should have been in prison and prevented from obtaining weapons after the suspect’s 2021 arrest uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive materials, firearms and ammunition.

By BRIAN MELLEY, COLLEEN SLEVIN and BERNARD CONDON Associated Press

