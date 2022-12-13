34 Haitians rescued from uninhabited Puerto Rico island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued 34 Haitian migrants abandoned by smugglers on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico. It is the second such incident in less than a month. The Coast Guard said Tuesday that the migrants were found after employees with Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources reported seeing multiple campfires on Monito Island. It is located in the treacherous waters that separate the U.S. territory from the Dominican Republic. The rescue occurred Monday during swells of up to 15 feet as the migrants took turns jumping into the water where a small Coast Guard boat awaited.

