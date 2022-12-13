8 in France face verdict over Nice extremist truck attack

PARIS (AP) — A French jury is rendering a verdict for eight people charged in connection with a truck attack by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people. The driver targeted holiday revelers in the French Riviera city of Nice on Bastille Day in 2016. He was killed by police. The eight defendants are charged with helping him ahead of what prosecutors determined was a terrorist attack. But even prosecutors acknowledged that not all the defendants had a clear connection to terrorism or knew what the driver was planning. Prosecutors requested sentences of two to 15 years in prison, acknowledging that “there will be frustrations” for the families of victims.

