Baker’s World Series title among best sports moments of 2022

Dusty Baker finally got his elusive championship with the Houston Astros, garnering his first World Series ring in 25 years as a manager in one of the most memorable moments of the year in sports. Baker won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a player, but missed on two chances to win the Fall Classic before the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. His one of many memorable redemptive moments. The Los Angeles Rams proved home cooking is best by winning the Super Bowl at home and the Golden State Warriors found their old magic by winning their fourth NBA title in eight years and first since 2018. The Colorado Avalanche turned on the way-back machine to win their first Stanley Cup title since 2001.

