German climate activists raided over oil refinery protests

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say investigators have carried out raids on members of the Last Generation climate activist group over actions against an oil refinery in eastern Germany. A prosecutor said Tuesday that 11 premises across the country were searched. He said that “somewhat more than 11 people” are under investigation on suspicion of disrupting public operations, and that investigators also are looking into suspicions that they formed a criminal organization. The official said that the investigation centers on actions against the PCK Schwedt oil refinery on Germany’s border with Poland since April, which in some cases resulted in oil flows being interrupted.

