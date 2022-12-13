Mark your calendars, theater lovers: Tony Awards are June 11

The producers of the Tony Awards have set June 11 for the show that celebrates the best of Broadway and are setting it in a new location, more than a hundred blocks north of the theater district. The telecast will be broadcast live from the lush and elegant United Palace in New York City, a 3,400-seat venue in uptown Washington Heights that is Manhattan’s fourth-largest theater. It opened in 1930 and hosts concerts, movie premieres and events. The awards eligibility cut-off date is April 27 and nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced May 2.

By The Associated Press

