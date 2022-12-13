Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead last year and caught the sound. Scientists released the first-of-its-kind audio Tuesday. The 10-second clip includes not only rumbling gusts of up to 25 mph, but the pinging of hundreds of dust particles against the Perseverance rover. It sounds a lot like dust devils on Earth, just quieter. That’s because Mars’ thin atmosphere makes for more muted sounds and less forceful wind. Perseverance provided the first sounds of the Mars wind soon after landing in February last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.