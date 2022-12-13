Mexico shuts down large migrant camp in the south

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has dismantled a massive migrant camp in the southern state of Oaxaca where tens of thousands migrants have cycled through to get temporary transit documents on their way to the United States border. The National Immigration Institute announced the closure of the camp in the remote town of San Pedro Tapanatepec in a statement Monday night without explaining its reasons. The agency said it would continue supporting migrants in other installations, without specifying where. Town officials had requested the closure, which had been rumored for weeks.

