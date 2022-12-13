Military ID’s WWII Army Air Force soldier from New Jersey

METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — Defense Department officials say the remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from New Jersey who died during World War II have been positively identified. The Department made the announcement Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-old Staff Sgt. Michael Uhrin of Metuchen was the radio operator of a B-17F Flying Fortress bomber that was flying a mission to Schweinfurt, Germany, when it was shot down by enemy fighters in October 1943. The plane was among 60 lost during the mission. Surviving crew members said Uhrin was killed before the aircraft crashed and none of them saw him bail out. His death was confirmed shortly after the crash, but there was no record of his burial location.

